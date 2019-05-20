Graduation season prompts traffic advisory for Blaisdell Center

Increased traffic is expected at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center and surrounding areas due to multiple graduation events scheduled for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, according to city officials. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.

The following graduations are scheduled to take place at the center on the following dates:

>> Thursday, May 23:

Waipahu High School Graduation at 6 p.m. at the arena, with a lei greeting to follow in Exhibition Hall

>> Saturday, May 25:

Saint Louis High School Graduation at 1:30 p.m. at the arena, with a lei greeting to follow in Exhibition Hall

Sacred Hearts Academy Graduation at 3 p.m. at Concert Hall

Saint Francis Graduation at 7 p.m. at Concert Hall, with lei greeting to follow in Exhibition Hall

>>Sunday, May 26:

Damien Memorial High School Commencement at 11 a.m. at Concert Hall

Kamehameha Schools Commencement at 4 p.m at the arena, with a lei greeting to follow in Exhibition Hall

In addition, the McKinley High School graduation is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday on campus.

On Thursday and Saturday, overflow parking will be available at McKinley High School. On Sunday, overflow parking will be available at 1221 Kapiolani Blvd.