Honolulu firefighters battling building fire in Pauoa









Honolulu firefighters are battling a three-alarm house fire on Pacific Heights Road in Pauoa this afternoon.

Heavy, dark smoke from the fire deep in the valley could be seen from miles away, including the H-1 freeway.

Initial reports from the scene indicated that part of the second floor of the burning structure had collapsed.

Fifteen units responded with 59 personnel to the blaze at the home on 2455 Pacific Heights Road.

Neighbors said two brothers, who own the house, were home at the time of the fire.

They were standing on the street outside their home, and appear uninjured, as they watched their family home burn, neighbors said.

Neighbor Kimo Ford said he called to warn the brothers of the fire, and one of them was crying when he answered the phone.

The two men in their 40s, Roy and Lee, inherited the house from their parents, he said.

“I’m sorry for my neighbors,” said Ford.

Ford said he is concerned “their carport is built over the cliff on stilts.”

He said he’s been trying to telling everyone: “It would be imperative to get the lower part of the house under control,” and not just work on the burning eaves. If the carport and its foundation goes, the truck and all its contents, which is a lot, will come tumbling down, Ford said.

Ford, who moved into his home 32 years ago, said brothers’ parents were already living there.

He said Lee just finished painting Ford’s house, as Ford is getting his house ready to put it up for sale on Friday.

The fire was reported at 1:56 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 2:02 p.m.

The home at the end of Pacific Heights Road was still burning an hour later.

