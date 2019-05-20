U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz hires new chief of staff

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) has hired Eric Einhorn to serve as his new chief of staff in his Washington D.C. office, replacing Andy Winer.

Einhorn served as Schatz’s senior counsel for technology and communications policy where he focused on issues of data privacy and security, antitrust and intellectual property matters, according to a press release from Schatz’s office announcing the hire. Prior to working for Schatz, Einhorn worked in government affairs for more than a decade at Windstream Communications, a telecommunications company, according to his LinkedIn account. He has a law degree from Boston College and a master of business administration degree from Cornell University.

“Eric brings years of public policy, management, and political strategy experience to his new position,” Schatz said in the press release. “We are excited to have Eric take on this new role and put his leadership skills to work for the people of Hawai‘i.”

Winer served as Schatz’s chief of staff for more than six years.