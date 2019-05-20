Wahiawa wildland fire is 90% contained

The Honolulu Fire Department reported tonight that the Wahiawa wildland fire above Poamoho Stream and north of Schofield Range is 90 percent contained.

The fire, which began Sunday, scorched about 525 acres.

“Residents may see flames throughout the night and smell smoke, but they are not threatened,” HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant said.

There were no injuries and no structures threatened, he said.

Flames got within 100 yards of Poamoho Stream, he said.

“Firefighters worked really hard to stop it from jumping Kaukonahua Road,” Seguirant said.

Fire HFD units with nine personnel responded to the fire. HFD used its two helicopters, Air1 and Air2, to make water drops.

No structures or electrical wires were in the area.

Operations were suspended due to nightfall.

HFD will assess Tuesday whether more action is needed.