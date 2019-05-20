 ‘180-degree’ turn for Chaminade graduate in nursing
  • Monday, May 20, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

‘180-degree’ turn for Chaminade graduate in nursing

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

At 46, John D. Aiwohi III was twice the age of many of his classmates at Chaminade University when he crossed the stage to receive his Bachelor of Science in nursing. Read more

Previous Story
HFD says Pauoa fire intentionally set

Scroll Up