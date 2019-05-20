 City looks to revise bulky item pilot project
  • Monday, May 20, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

City looks to revise bulky item pilot project

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

Condominium and apartment owner associations critical of the city’s new appointment-only pilot program for bulky item pickups have convinced officials to review the program. Read more

Previous Story
HFD says Pauoa fire intentionally set

Scroll Up