What’s open, what’s closed and parking restrictions on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day on Monday, city parks, botanical gardens, municipal golf courses and the Honolulu Zoo will be open, but all satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

On-street parking will be free, except for the metered stalls on Kalakaua Avenue along Kapiolani Park in Waikiki, along with metered parking lots. Parking will be restricted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the holiday weekend in Lanikai. Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

On Memorial Day:

>> Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available.

>> TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

>> Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

>> Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

>> The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

>> The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

>> All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

Parking restrictions

>> Punchbowl: From 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday, parking will be prohibited on Puowaina Drive between Hookui Street and the gates of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, and on Hookui Street between Puowaina Drive and Auwaiolimu Street.

>> Nuuanu Memorial Park: From 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, parking will be restricted on Apio Lane and Nuuanu Avenue from Robinson Lane to Judd Street, and Robinson Lane, and Craigside Place, from Nuuanu Avenue to the driveway into Nuuanu Memorial Park.

>> Diamond Head Memorial Park: From Saturday through Monday, parking will be restricted on 22nd Avenue, 100 feet in both directions from the driveway of Diamond Head Memorial Park.

>> Old Chinese Cemetery: Parking will be restricted on East Manoa Road from the triangle to the gates of the cemetery.