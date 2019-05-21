Moped rider seriously injured in hit-and-run with semi-truck in Sand Island

Honolulu police are investigating a hit-and-run in Sand Island where a 62-year-old moped rider sustained serious injuries.
Police said the rider was traveling north on Sand Island Access Road at about 1:15 p.m. Monday when he collided with the truck.
The 62-year-old man fell onto the roadway, sustaining serious injuries. Police said the semi-truck reportedly fled the scene.
The moped rider was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.