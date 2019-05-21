Moped rider seriously injured in hit-and-run with semi-truck in Sand Island

Honolulu police are investigating a hit-and-run in Sand Island where a 62-year-old moped rider sustained serious injuries.

Police said the rider was traveling north on Sand Island Access Road at about 1:15 p.m. Monday when he collided with the truck.

The 62-year-old man fell onto the roadway, sustaining serious injuries. Police said the semi-truck reportedly fled the scene.

The moped rider was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.