Tsunami warning center officials investigate bogus earthquake message

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu said there is no tsunami threat in the Pacific after a “fabricated message was circulated” about a large earthquake in Japan and subsequent tsunami.
Officials said late this afternoon that they were investigating the bogus message. They did not immediately say who sent the message or how it was circulated.
But they stressed that “there was no large earthquake in Japan … and there was no tsunami threat message issued by this center.”
There is a fake #tsunami message in circulation for a non-existent #earthquke in Japan. There is no tsunami threat in effect. #PTWC is investigating.
— NWS PTWC (@NWS_PTWC) May 22, 2019
