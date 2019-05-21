 Letter: Speed limits on H-1 ignored by drivers
  • Tuesday, May 21, 2019
  • 79°
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Speed limits on H-1 ignored by drivers

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I was driving west on H-1 the other day at 60 miles per hour. Cars and trucks were passing me like I was standing still. A police car went by also and did not seem to be chasing any of the speeders. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Professional drivers should operate rail cars

Scroll Up