 Airline passenger faces 20-year sentence
  • Tuesday, May 21, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Airline passenger faces 20-year sentence

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.

A South Korea-bound Hawaiian Airlines passenger told a federal judge that he was intoxicated and doesn’t remember being put into flex cuffs after lunging at a flight attendant. Read more

Previous Story
37-year-old charged with drug, firearm offenses after Kona raid

Scroll Up