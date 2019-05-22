Hawaii Red Cross in need of more volunteers as hurricane season approaches

The Hawaii Red Cross needs more volunteers as hurricane season approaches its official start date of June 1.

The Hawaii Red Cross is always looking for people with various backgrounds, talents and skills to assist with all facets of disaster relief, and continually recruits, trains and mobilizes volunteers to help those in need. Training is provided free of charge.

Over 95% of the organization’s services are provided by volunteers who work in shelters, conduct damage assessment and assist with logistics, especially with movement of supplies. The non-profit responds to disasters ranging from hurricanes to house fires statewide every four days.

Volunteers will be asked to be available on-call for storms that threaten Hawaii and to sign up for shift work. The first step for those interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer is to register online at redcross.org/hawaii (click on volunteer). Once applications are completed, the Red Cross will contact interested individuals to sign up for training.

Questions can be directed to volunteerpacific@redcross.org.