Police seek driver who fled scene of moped crash on Sand Island Access Road

CrimeStoppers and police are asking for help in finding the vehicle driver who fled the scene of a serious moped crash on Sand Island Access Road Monday.
Police said that the moped driver was heading north on Sand Island Access Road at about 1:14 p.m. when he lost control and fell onto the roadway.
Police said he had been struck by another vehicle, and was seriously injured.
He was transported to the hospital with injuries in serious condition.
The driver, who caused the collision, fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or by downloading the P3 tips app.
