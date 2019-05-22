Editorial: Accountability lacking at MCCC

Three years ago, after the state had already spent close to $14 million on consultants and design and engineering services to relocate Maui’s overcrowded and rundown Wailuku jail to a larger facility in Puunene, the project was relegated to back-burner status as Gov. David Ige pushed for plans to relocate another jail beset with the same sorts of problems. Read more
