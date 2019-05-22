 Hawaii Geek Meet set for Magic Island
  • Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Hawaii News

Hawaii Geek Meet set for Magic Island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Geek Meet will mark its 12th annual grassroots gathering at Ala Moana Beach Park when it convenes Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the center of Magic Island. There will be more than 40 local clubs and organizations represented. Read more

Tsunami warning center officials investigate bogus earthquake message

