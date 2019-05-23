Hot, muggy weather continues as more records fall

Hot and humid weather continues today, with a light to moderate, east-southeast wind flow expected to prevail throughout the Hawaiian isles through Friday.

Weather officials say regular trades are expected to return Friday night and remain through the first half of next week.

Windward and mauka trade showers are expected during this time, during nights and mornings. Leeward and interior areas may get isolated showers in the afternoon.

More record temperatures, meanwhile, were set in Hilo, Lihue and Kahului on Wednesday.

A record high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit was set at Kahului, Maui, on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 92 set in 2014. A record high of 88 degrees was set at Hilo on Wednesday, breaking the old record of 87 set in 2005.

In Lihue, Kauai, a record high of 86 degrees was set on Wednesday, matching the old record of 86 set in 1992.

Honolulu’s weather is expected to be mostly sunny today, with a high near 90, east winds of 8 to 13 miles per hour and 20% chance of rain.

The heat index, a measure of how hot it actually feels when relative humidity is factored in with actual air temperature, is expected to reach 95 degrees late this afternoon in Honolulu and Kapolei, and 97 degrees in Kahului.