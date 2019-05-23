Waianae, Makaha residents urged to conserve water due to 20-inch main break

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is asking residents from Waianae (Kaukama Road) to Makaha to conserve water until further notice.

Crews are working to repair a 20-inch water main break on Mailiilii Road in Waianae. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to take alternative routes.

The road between Paakea Road and 86-300 Mailiilii Road will be temporarily closed, possibly through this weekend.

Customers in the area are urged to use water for essential needs only such as drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, according to a news alert.

“The BWS appreciates the patience and understanding of affected residents while our crews work to repair the transmission main,” the alert said. “The work will likely continue into the weekend.”