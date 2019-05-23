Waianae, Makaha residents urged to conserve water due to 20-inch main break

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is asking residents from Waianae (Kaukama Road) to Makaha to conserve water until further notice.
Crews are working to repair a 20-inch water main break on Mailiilii Road in Waianae. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to take alternative routes.
The road between Paakea Road and 86-300 Mailiilii Road will be temporarily closed, possibly through this weekend.
Customers in the area are urged to use water for essential needs only such as drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, according to a news alert.
“The BWS appreciates the patience and understanding of affected residents while our crews work to repair the transmission main,” the alert said. “The work will likely continue into the weekend.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.