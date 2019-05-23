Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Honolulu police commissioner Steven Levinson said it was the City and County of Honolulu’s prerogative to appeal a commission decision on paying former police chief Louis Kealoha’s legal fees. A Page B3 story Wednesday reported that he said it was the City Council’s prerogative. Also Levinson’s first name was misspelled.
>> The four wooden power poles that are smoldering due to residual heat from Kilauea Volcano were installed by Hawaii Electric Light Co. several weeks ago, not a week ago, as was reported in a Page B4 story Wednesday.
>> The photo of University of Hawaii tennis player Petra Melounova on Page C1 Wednesday was taken by Preston Mack. The photo caption credited the Associated Press.
