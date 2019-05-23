Hawaii to auction Navatek II, other impounded boats next month

The Navatek II, which was removed last week from the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor where it was listing, is one of five impounded vessels that the state plans to auction in June.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has ordered a legal notice to appear in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Sunday. According to the notice, bidders who wish to purchase the vessels, which came from the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor and Keehi Small Boat Harbor, must appear in person at the June 28th auction, which will start at 9 a.m. at the DOBOR District Office at 4 Sand Island Access Road.

The state has set the minimum bid for the Navatek II, a 1994, 85-foot-long Catamaran also known as Skye, at $20,000. The state is also auctioning off a 1994, 60-foot-long Trimaran called L’Hydroptere, for a minimum bid of $8,000. Starting prices are $5,000 for a 1982, 44-foot-long Trawler, called Malama Kai, and a 1977, 37-foot-long sailing vessel/sloop , called the Ki‘ihele. Bidding on a 22-foot-long Panga, marine debris from the Japanese tsunami, begins at $500.00.

DLNR said all of the boats will be sold in “as is and where is” condition with no warranties or guarantees. All boats must be removed from the harbor within three days of their purchase; however, the winning bidder of the Navatek II , would have 30 days to remove the vessel from state land near the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

The state paid approximately $35,000 to lift the Navatek II from the harbor after its owner piled up over $16,000 in fines and fees for being docked at the harbor well past the vessel’s 120-day temporary mooring permit.

If the Navatek II does not sell, the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, will be responsible for the cost of its disposal. DLNR said proceeds from the auction will be placed into the State Boating Special Fund —“the sole source of funding for small boat harbor operations, maintenance, and repair.”