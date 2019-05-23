Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell proclaims May as ‘St. Francis School Month’

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has proclaimed May as St. Francis School Month in honor of the school’s history and legacy of accomplishment over the past 95 years.

St. Francis’s board of directors announced in February that the Manoa school would shut down entirely due to financial woes. The school’s final graduation ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday at Blaisdell Concert Hall.

“As St. Francis School conducts its final graduation ceremony this Saturday at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, the students and parents can take some comfort in the knowledge that they were part of something great,” said Caldwell in a news release. “I wish all of the administrators, faculty and staff at St. Francis School the best of luck in their future endeavors and I hope a majority of them will continue to work as educators for the benefit of our youth.”

Originally founded as a girls’ school, Saint Francis went coed in 2006, and is known for offering an affordable Catholic education and strong sports program. The school serves students from preschool to 12th grade, and “has been a pillar of Oahu’s educational community for nearly a century,” the proclamation said.

“We are so honored to have our school’s contribution to the City and County of Honolulu recognized,” said Casey Asato, Head of St. Francis School in a statement. “On behalf of all St. Francis School ohana I thank Mayor Caldwell for this wonderful gesture.”

