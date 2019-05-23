 Kealoha trial begins
  • Thursday, May 23, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Kealoha trial begins

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.

The first Hawaii trial in decades involving accusations of corruption by high-ranking public officials began Wednesday with retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his former deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha hoping to convince the jury they did not fake the theft of their mailbox as part of a family fight over money. Read more

Previous Story
State closes Genki Sushi in Kona due to extensive roach infestation

Scroll Up