Hilo’s Kevin Hayashi wins U.S. Senior Open qualifier

Hilo pro Kevin Hayashi put up a low number early, David Ishii and Kristopher Kitt caught him, then Hayashi won a playoff for the lone spot available in Hawaii’s U.S. Senior Open qualifier. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.