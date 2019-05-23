 Hilo’s Kevin Hayashi wins U.S. Senior Open qualifier
  Thursday, May 23, 2019
Sports

Hilo’s Kevin Hayashi wins U.S. Senior Open qualifier

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hilo pro Kevin Hayashi put up a low number early, David Ishii and Kristopher Kitt caught him, then Hayashi won a playoff for the lone spot available in Hawaii’s U.S. Senior Open qualifier. Read more

Scoreboard

