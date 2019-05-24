Current and former Honolulu police officers testify in Kealoha trial

Two Honolulu police officers and a former officer testified this morning in the third day of the federal conspiracy trial of retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy city prosecutor.

The officers provided additional evidence that prosecutors hope will help prove that the Kealohas, along with three former and current Honolulu police officers, conspired to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle in the theft of a mailbox to discredit him in a family financial dispute.

The trial is the culmination of a nearly two-year-long FBI and federal grand jury investigation that resulted in the indictment of the Kealohas, Lt. Derek Wayne Hahn, officer Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen and retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi.

Among the testifiers this morning were former HPD officer Nalei Sooto, who said he was directed to arrest Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for theft in the summer of 2013; and David Chang, former commander of the department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit, who said that in 2018 he found documents linked to the Puana incident in a file that was slated to be destroyed.