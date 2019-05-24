Fugitive who allegedly tried to run down officer in Waianae is captured

Hawaii sheriffs have captured John Kamaka Jr., a fugitive who was wanted for allegedly attempting to run down an officer in Waianae in January of last year

The State Sheriff Special Operations Fugitive Unit arrested Kamaka in the Makaha area on Thursday.

He was a CrimeStoppers Honolulu “most wanted” fugitive on a $100,000 Grand Jury warrant for resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in the first degree, criminal property damage in the first degree, and two counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree.

In January 2018, officers responding to a call about a male armed with two knives in a white van in Waianae encountered Kamaka exiting a driveway.

He ignored officers’ attempts to stop him, damaged two cars and drove towards an officer standing next to the driveway at a high rate of speed, police said. Fortunately, the officer was able to jump out of the way.

Kamaka Jr. is currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.