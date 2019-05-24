Hawaiian isles notch record high temperatures; Kahului sets all-time high for May

It was a record-setting week for temperatures across the Hawaiian isles, according to the National Weather Service, with highs that either tied or set new records for seven days straight. There were temperatures in the 90s this week that beat previous records from as long as 41 years ago.

Fortunately, forecasters say relief to the hot and muggy weather is on the way, with trades expected to return this afternoon. The trades should continue through the Memorial Day weekend and at least the first half of next week as a ridge of high pressure stays north of the isles.

The highest temperature for the week was set in Kahului, Maui on Wednesday, which recorded a high of 96 degrees Fahrenheit, beating the previous record of 92 degrees in 2014.

This was the highest all-time May high for Kahului, according to the NWS, and the second highest all-time high for any month. The previous record was 97 degrees in August 1994 and 2015.

Earlier in the week, temperatures in Kahului also beat records, with highs of 92 and 93 degrees on Sunday and Monday, respectively, beating previous records of 89 (2008) and 91 (1978).

On Thursday, temperatures in Kahului shot up to a high of 95 degrees, beating the previous record of 92 in 1996.

The second highest temperatures for the week were recorded in Honolulu, which generally tied with previous records, at about 89 degrees. Records in the mid-to-high 80s were also set in Hilo and Lihue, Kauai.