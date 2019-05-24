Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes off Maui, no tsunami generated

A minor earthquake off Maui early this morning did not pose a tsunami threat to any of the Hawaiian islands.
The magnitude 3.1 quake struck at 3:16 a.m. 20.2 miles north of Lahaina of at a depth of 16.9 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. One person on the USGS’ Did You Feel It? website reported weak shaking.
A bulletin issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that no tsunami was expected.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
