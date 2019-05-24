 Letter: Most drivers exceed speed limit on H-1
  Friday, May 24, 2019
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Most drivers exceed speed limit on H-1

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Joel Maimon lamented that drivers on the H-1 seem to consider the posted speed limits as merely a suggestion, and that many, if not most, drivers go much faster (“Speed limits on H-1 ignored by drivers,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 21). Read more

