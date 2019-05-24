Ferd Lewis: Like Derek Tatsuno before him, Carter Stewart shuns MLB for Japan

Nineteen-year-old pitcher Carter Stewart is soon to become known for more than being a 6-foot, 6-inch right-hander with a blur of a mid-90s mph fastball and a diabolical curve. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.