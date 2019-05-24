Today
No major local sporting events scheduled.
SATURDAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
TENNIS
NCAA women’s division II
Championships
At Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Columbus State (Ga.) 4,
No. 9 Hawaii Pacific 2
Singles
1. Elodie Busson (HPU) def. Beatriz Lopez (CSU) 6-4, 7-5.
2. Candice Paya (CSU) def. Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) 6-3, 6-4.
3. Debora Echeverria (HPU) def. Luise Sachs (CSU) 6-0, 7-5.
4. Noa Davico (CSU) def. Sarah Ikioka (HPU) 6-0, 6-3.
5. Heloise Le Normand (HPU) vs. Natalia Kattah Paz (CSU) 6-2, 6-7 (3), 2-1, unfinished.
6. Clara Audap (CSU) def. Nicole Ballach (HPU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Order of Finish: 4, 3, 2, 1, 6
Doubles
1. Busson/Ballach (HPU) vs. Davico/Sachs 5-6, unfinished.
2. Kattah Paz/Paya (CSU) def. Miyahara/Ikioka (HPU) 6-4.
3. Lopez/Audap (CSU) def. Echeverria/Le Normand 6-3.
Order of Finish: 3, 2
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.