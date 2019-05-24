[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TENNIS

NCAA women’s division II

Championships

At Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Columbus State (Ga.) 4,

No. 9 Hawaii Pacific 2

Singles

1. Elodie Busson (HPU) def. Beatriz Lopez (CSU) 6-4, 7-5.

2. Candice Paya (CSU) def. Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) 6-3, 6-4.

3. Debora Echeverria (HPU) def. Luise Sachs (CSU) 6-0, 7-5.

4. Noa Davico (CSU) def. Sarah Ikioka (HPU) 6-0, 6-3.

5. Heloise Le Normand (HPU) vs. Natalia Kattah Paz (CSU) 6-2, 6-7 (3), 2-1, unfinished.

6. Clara Audap (CSU) def. Nicole Ballach (HPU) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Order of Finish: 4, 3, 2, 1, 6

Doubles

1. Busson/Ballach (HPU) vs. Davico/Sachs 5-6, unfinished.

2. Kattah Paz/Paya (CSU) def. Miyahara/Ikioka (HPU) 6-4.

3. Lopez/Audap (CSU) def. Echeverria/Le Normand 6-3.

Order of Finish: 3, 2