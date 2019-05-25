California man, 65, dies following reported shark attack at Kaanapali Beach Park

A 65-year-old man from California has died today following a fatal shark attack while swimming on Maui.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and Division of Aquatic Resources have put up shark warning signs at Ka‘anapali Beach Park today to warn beachgoers.

The California man was reportedly swimming about 60 yards offshore when he was reportedly attacked by a shark. A witness originally said the man was about 200 yards offshore.

The County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety responded around 8:48 a.m. with an Air-1 helicopter and jetski to locate the man and bring him to shore. Officials said they performed CPR on the unresponsive man, who later died at the scene.