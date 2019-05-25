Mourners gather to remember Chicago woman whose baby was cut from her womb

STICKNEY, ILL. >> Hundreds of mourners, some carrying flowers and balloons, have gathered for the funeral of a Chicago woman who authorities say was strangled and her baby cut from her womb.
Nineteen-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was remembered as a tireless, loving mother at the funeral today in suburban Chicago.
Julie Contreras with the League of Young Latin American Citizens says Ochoa-Lopez went down fighting and that her baby boy, who is hospitalized in grave condition, is a miracle.
Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa claimed she had given birth to the baby when she took him to a hospital on April 23. Figueroa and her adult daughter have been charged with murder in Ochoa-Lopez’s death.
Activists are calling for a state law requiring hospitals to verify the identities of babies after reported home births.
