VIDEO: Amanda Eller releases Facebook statement after she was found alive in Maui forest

More than two weeks after she disappeared while hiking, Haiku resident Amanda Eller released a Facebook live statement from the hospital today, a day after she was found alive within the Makawao Forest Reserve.

Eller, a 35-year-old physical therapist and yoga instructor, had not been seen since the morning of May 8. Friends and family spent the last 16 days combing the Maui forest looking for her.

In a Facebook video posted on the AmandaEllersMissing Facebook page, Eller thanked the Maui community through tears from a hospital bed at the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

“Seeing the way that the community of Maui came together… Just under the idea of helping one person make it out of the woods alive — Just warms my heart,” she said. “And just seeing the power of prayer and the power of love when everybody combines their efforts — is incredible. It could move mountains.”

In the Facebook post shared by Sarah Haynes, Eller’s date of release from the hospital was still unclear.

“She is so incredibly grateful for the coverage that you have given this and how you have played a huge part in getting her home,” the post said.