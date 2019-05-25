Waianae and Makaha residents urged to continue conserving water due to broken 20-inch water main

Residents from Kaukama Road in Waianae to Makaha are being asked to continue conserving water today due to a 20-inch water main that broke on Thursday.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews have repaired the second leak on the water line and reopened Mailiilii Road in Waianae, but suspended repairs to the original leak. Crews are waiting for the delivery of a part needed to repair the broken line.

Customers in the area are urged to use water for essential needs only such as drinking, cooking and personal hygiene, according to a news alert.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.