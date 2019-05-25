K-Drama: Brothers prep for battlefield on ‘The Nokdu Flower’

Lady Myung Sim secretly visits Yi Hyun, giving him medicine to help his deteriorating health. Yi Hyun gets ready for battle as he practices his shooting skills. Yi Kang and the Donghak army learn how to aim and shoot. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.