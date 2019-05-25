 K-Drama: Brothers prep for battlefield on ‘The Nokdu Flower’
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
Features | K-­Drama

K-Drama: Brothers prep for battlefield on ‘The Nokdu Flower’

  • By Jeff Chung, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7 p.m.

Lady Myung Sim secretly visits Yi Hyun, giving him medicine to help his deteriorating health. Yi Hyun gets ready for battle as he practices his shooting skills. Yi Kang and the Donghak army learn how to aim and shoot. Read more

