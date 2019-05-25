 All Nippon Airways debuts ‘superjumbo’ service to Japan
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
All Nippon Airways debuts ‘superjumbo’ service to Japan

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Honolulu became the 11th city airport in the nation to offer service on “superjumbo” jets when All Nippon Airways began service Friday on its 520-seat A380s, the world’s largest wide-body passenger jetliner. Read more

