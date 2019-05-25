 Jail expansions on neighbor islands moving forward
  Saturday, May 25, 2019
Jail expansions on neighbor islands moving forward

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The state is finally moving forward with plans to add medium-security beds to the severely overcrowded neighbor island jails, including the Maui Community Correctional Center where inmates rioted and set fires March 11. Prison officials have said overcrowding was probably to blame for that disturbance. Read more

