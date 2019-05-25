 Sony Open raises $1.2M for Hawaii charities
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
Sony Open raises $1.2M for Hawaii charities

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Sony Open, the largest charity golf event in Hawaii, raised a record $1.2 million for local nonprofits at its annual tournament in January at Waialae Country Club. Read more

