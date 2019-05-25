Sony Open raises $1.2M for Hawaii charities

The Sony Open, the largest charity golf event in Hawaii, raised a record $1.2 million for local nonprofits at its annual tournament in January at Waialae Country Club. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.