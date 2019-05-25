TODAY

No major local sporting events scheduled.

SUNDAY

PADDLING

>> 44th Annual Maui Jim Molokai Challenge: 32 miles–Kaluakoi Beach, Molokai to Koko Marina Center, Oahu; Females/others start at 9:30 a.m.; Elite males start at 10 a.m.

BULLETIN BOARD

Hawaii Swish Basketball Camp

>> At Manoa District Park gym, June 3-7. Times are 5 to 9 p.m. For boys and girls ages 8-16. Instructors are Gerermy Robinson and Swish players and coaches. Fee: $200. Register at hawaiiswishaba.com.

Kalaheo High School

>> Kalaheo is seeking head coaches for varsity baseball, cheerleading and varsity softball. Deadline is June 6. Mail resume to Kalaheo High School, Attention: athletic director, 730 Iliaina Street, Kailua, HI 96734 or e-mail mark_brilhante@notes.k12.hi.us.

ATHLETIC AWARDS

Lanai High School

>> Most Outstanding Athletes: Giyana Agliam, Naighel Calderon, Alan Sanchez Jr.

>> Most Inspirational Athletes: Micah Manuel, Kane Tubera.

>> Scholar Athletes: Sophia Choi Lim, Jose Baltero.

>> Outstanding Sportsmanship: Micah Mauel, Jomel Etrata.

Coaches Awards

>> Cross Country: Micah Manuel (girls), Jomel Etrata (boys)

>> Volleyball: Sophia Choi Lim (girls), Jose Baltero (boys)

>> Basketball: Jasmine Molina/Claire Manuel (girls), Naighel Calderon/Devrene Kahananui Alejado (boys)

>> Tennis: Mikaellah Badillo (girls), Mitchell Ganir (boys)

>> Paddling: Emily Hera (girls), Trevan Ayonayon (boys)

>> 8-player football: Jamahl Adams, Naighel Calderon, Devrene Kahananui Alejado

>> Softball: Giyana Agliam, Jasmine Molina

>> Baseball: Steven Jackson

>> Cheerleading: Athalya Sunio

>> Wrestling: Alan Sanchez Jr., Kekoa Catiel

>> Golf: Nathan Gani, Daetyn Tangjin-Kokube

Pearl City High School (Varsity)

>> Athlete of the Year: Justin Pfau (boys)

>> Scholar Athletes of the Year: Shane Barry (boys), Sarah Domingo (girls)

Most valuable players

>> Air Riflery: Ryan Roche (boys), Jessica Williams (girls)

>> Baseball: Micah Zeller

>> Basketball: Justin Pfau (boys), Kayli Frost (girls–Most improved)

>> Bowling: Kasey Fujioka (boys), Christine Mardrona (girls)

>> Cheerleading: Gracie Duldulao

>> Cross Country: Kainalu Pagente (boys), Shannon Kam (girls)

>> Football: Shayden McMoore

>> Golf: Kolby Odo (boys–most improved), Lilinoe Chinen (girls)

>> Judo: Aidan Ferandez (boys), Chanel Hunter (girls)

>> Paddling: Kyle Ignacio (boys), Grace Golis-Bautista (girls)

>> Soccer: Zeth Bolosan; Richard Seaman (boys), Sunshine Fontes (girls)

>> Soft Tennis: Rylan Woo; Duane Lariego (boys), Sarah Domingo, Cara Tamaye (girls)

>> Softball: Taylor Au

>> Swimming: Matthew Takai (boys), Allison Ogoso (girls)

>> Tennis: Rylan Woo (boys), Sarah Domingo (girls)

>> Track: Justin Pfau (boys), Shannon Kam (girls)

>> Volleyball: Sonny Tofi (boys), Madison Garcia (girls), Cloie Almarez (girls-white)

>> Water Polo: Keeli Maeda (most improved)

>> Wrestling: Jayven Lomavita (boys-most improved), Makana Cooper (girls)

GOLF: OAHU JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION

The Iwalani Gomard 36 Hole Championship

At Hawaii Prince Golf Course, May 18-19

Rounds 1-2 Total

Boys 11-12 Red Tees

>> James Fujita 141

>> Jackson Ibarra 150

>> Bryce Lue-Toledo 150

>> Tristan Bayot 166

>> Reyn Aoki 171

>> Noah Villarimo 172

>> Anthony Uehara 177

>> Mason-Sky Timario 182

>> Gunnar Lee 193

Girls 11-12 Red Tees

>> Kirsten Hall 153

>> Ava Cepeda 156

>> Jessica Doiguchi 157

>> Kate Nakaoka 160

>> Mariko Yonemura 164

>> Paige Sur 180

>> Lisa Le 184

Boys 10-Under Shortened Tees

>> Brycen James Massey 178

>> Drew Tom 180

>> Maximus Waki 182

>> Carson Kage 197

Girls 10-Under Shortened Tees

>> Kady Matsumoto 160

>> Jacey Kage 170

>> Sakura Ramierz 183

>> Samantha Monroe 191

>> Mia Nakaoka 192