TODAY
No major local sporting events scheduled.
SUNDAY
PADDLING
>> 44th Annual Maui Jim Molokai Challenge: 32 miles–Kaluakoi Beach, Molokai to Koko Marina Center, Oahu; Females/others start at 9:30 a.m.; Elite males start at 10 a.m.
BULLETIN BOARD
Hawaii Swish Basketball Camp
>> At Manoa District Park gym, June 3-7. Times are 5 to 9 p.m. For boys and girls ages 8-16. Instructors are Gerermy Robinson and Swish players and coaches. Fee: $200. Register at hawaiiswishaba.com.
Kalaheo High School
>> Kalaheo is seeking head coaches for varsity baseball, cheerleading and varsity softball. Deadline is June 6. Mail resume to Kalaheo High School, Attention: athletic director, 730 Iliaina Street, Kailua, HI 96734 or e-mail mark_brilhante@notes.k12.hi.us.
ATHLETIC AWARDS
Lanai High School
>> Most Outstanding Athletes: Giyana Agliam, Naighel Calderon, Alan Sanchez Jr.
>> Most Inspirational Athletes: Micah Manuel, Kane Tubera.
>> Scholar Athletes: Sophia Choi Lim, Jose Baltero.
>> Outstanding Sportsmanship: Micah Mauel, Jomel Etrata.
Coaches Awards
>> Cross Country: Micah Manuel (girls), Jomel Etrata (boys)
>> Volleyball: Sophia Choi Lim (girls), Jose Baltero (boys)
>> Basketball: Jasmine Molina/Claire Manuel (girls), Naighel Calderon/Devrene Kahananui Alejado (boys)
>> Tennis: Mikaellah Badillo (girls), Mitchell Ganir (boys)
>> Paddling: Emily Hera (girls), Trevan Ayonayon (boys)
>> 8-player football: Jamahl Adams, Naighel Calderon, Devrene Kahananui Alejado
>> Softball: Giyana Agliam, Jasmine Molina
>> Baseball: Steven Jackson
>> Cheerleading: Athalya Sunio
>> Wrestling: Alan Sanchez Jr., Kekoa Catiel
>> Golf: Nathan Gani, Daetyn Tangjin-Kokube
Pearl City High School (Varsity)
>> Athlete of the Year: Justin Pfau (boys)
>> Scholar Athletes of the Year: Shane Barry (boys), Sarah Domingo (girls)
Most valuable players
>> Air Riflery: Ryan Roche (boys), Jessica Williams (girls)
>> Baseball: Micah Zeller
>> Basketball: Justin Pfau (boys), Kayli Frost (girls–Most improved)
>> Bowling: Kasey Fujioka (boys), Christine Mardrona (girls)
>> Cheerleading: Gracie Duldulao
>> Cross Country: Kainalu Pagente (boys), Shannon Kam (girls)
>> Football: Shayden McMoore
>> Golf: Kolby Odo (boys–most improved), Lilinoe Chinen (girls)
>> Judo: Aidan Ferandez (boys), Chanel Hunter (girls)
>> Paddling: Kyle Ignacio (boys), Grace Golis-Bautista (girls)
>> Soccer: Zeth Bolosan; Richard Seaman (boys), Sunshine Fontes (girls)
>> Soft Tennis: Rylan Woo; Duane Lariego (boys), Sarah Domingo, Cara Tamaye (girls)
>> Softball: Taylor Au
>> Swimming: Matthew Takai (boys), Allison Ogoso (girls)
>> Tennis: Rylan Woo (boys), Sarah Domingo (girls)
>> Track: Justin Pfau (boys), Shannon Kam (girls)
>> Volleyball: Sonny Tofi (boys), Madison Garcia (girls), Cloie Almarez (girls-white)
>> Water Polo: Keeli Maeda (most improved)
>> Wrestling: Jayven Lomavita (boys-most improved), Makana Cooper (girls)
GOLF: OAHU JUNIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION
The Iwalani Gomard 36 Hole Championship
At Hawaii Prince Golf Course, May 18-19
Rounds 1-2 Total
Boys 11-12 Red Tees
>> James Fujita 141
>> Jackson Ibarra 150
>> Bryce Lue-Toledo 150
>> Tristan Bayot 166
>> Reyn Aoki 171
>> Noah Villarimo 172
>> Anthony Uehara 177
>> Mason-Sky Timario 182
>> Gunnar Lee 193
Girls 11-12 Red Tees
>> Kirsten Hall 153
>> Ava Cepeda 156
>> Jessica Doiguchi 157
>> Kate Nakaoka 160
>> Mariko Yonemura 164
>> Paige Sur 180
>> Lisa Le 184
Boys 10-Under Shortened Tees
>> Brycen James Massey 178
>> Drew Tom 180
>> Maximus Waki 182
>> Carson Kage 197
Girls 10-Under Shortened Tees
>> Kady Matsumoto 160
>> Jacey Kage 170
>> Sakura Ramierz 183
>> Samantha Monroe 191
>> Mia Nakaoka 192
