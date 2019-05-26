Aiea man, 24, dies after being found unresponsive at home

A 24-year-old male died Saturday night after being found unresponsive in his Aiea residence.

The victim was found unresponsive in a bathroom by Emergency Medical Services personnel between 10:20 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

EMS transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. No arrests have been made.