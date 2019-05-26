 Eruption curbed spending by visitors to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park
  • Sunday, May 26, 2019
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Dangerous volcanic activity at Kilauea Volcano and the subsequent closure of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park for more than four months last year contributed to a dropoff of nearly $100 million in visitor­-related economic benefit from 2017, according to a new National Park Service report. Read more

