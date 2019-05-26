Eruption curbed spending by visitors to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Dangerous volcanic activity at Kilauea Volcano and the subsequent closure of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park for more than four months last year contributed to a dropoff of nearly $100 million in visitor-related economic benefit from 2017, according to a new National Park Service report. Read more
