Kauai beach reopens after whale carcass removed

Following the removal of a whale carcass on Sunday, officials said Kealia Beach on Kauai reopened to the public sometime after 10 a.m. today.

Ocean Safety officials initially closed Kealia Beach on Saturday morning as a safety precaution after the carcass washed ashore.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials removed the carcass on Sunday, and are believed to have buried it. After reassessing the beach, officials reopened it to swimming.