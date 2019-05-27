Nearly 1,000 beachgoers stung as jellyfish invasion keeps Oahu lifeguards busy

Nearly 1,000 people were stung today by box jellyfish at five beaches on Oahu’s south, west and north shores, city Department of Emergency Services officials said.

Despite warning signs posted by lifeguards, 969 people received jellyfish stings.

Lifeguards were kept busy with large crowds islandwide and a large influx of jellyfish, said Shayne Enright, Emergency Services spokeswoman.

Lifeguards posted warning signs in all affected areas at the beginning of the day and left the signs up all day, she said.

Lifeguards treated those who were stung, she added. Here’s the breakdown by beach:

>> Ala Moana: 27 stings and 425 jellyfish counted;

>> Waikiki: About 916 stings and 4,960 jellyfish;

>> Hanauma Bay: 19 stings and 70 jellyfish;

>> Waimea Bay: 6 stings and 50 jellyfish;

>> Pokai Bay: 1 sting and 0 jellyfish.