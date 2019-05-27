Search continues for another missing Maui hiker

In the midst of news that missing hiker Amanda Eller was found alive, Maui police and fire staff are still searching for a missing male hiker in the area of Kapilau Ridge Trail in the West Maui Forest Reserve in Wailuku.

Noah Mina, 35, was reported missing on Monday, May 21. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with shaved black hair and brown eyes.

Kapilau Ridge Trail, also known as Saint Anthony Cross, is described by some online sites as Iao Tabland, or the “Iao Valley Secret Trail.”

On Friday, A GoFundMe page, “Bring Kekai Home,” was launched, seeking to raise $100,000 to continue the search for Mina. The page said he is the son of Vincent and Irene Mina, brother of Kahanulani and boyfriend of Annina Wild. In a post, the GoFundMe organizers said they have met with Eller’s rescuers to plan for Mina’s search.

“It has been over the 72 hours and the research now is between our hands,” the GoFundMe page said. “There has been new tracks found by the ridges and we are convinced that our loving Kane is out there needing the assistance to come back.”