United flight returns to Honolulu after engine fire

Engine flames forced a United Airlines airplane heading to the Marshall Islands Sunday to return to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

There were no injuries reported.

United flight 132, which was carrying 141 passengers and eight crew members, landed safely in Honolulu after one of its engines caught fire. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The flight crew became aware of the engine problem minutes after takeoff, although the plane stayed in the air for about an hour before returning to the Honolulu airport.

The aircraft was taken out of service, and United is providing hotel rooms and food vouchers while looking to rebook all the passengers. A spokesperson for United Airlines said there are limited flights to the Marshall Islands, possibly making rebooking flights more difficult.