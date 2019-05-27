Wahiawa brush fire contained after reigniting

A 40-acre brush fire in Wahiawa that reignited Saturday was called contained at 4 p.m. today, but some smoldering continued inside the perimeter.

The fire was found in the same area as a 525-acre blaze that started May 19 and was contained on Wednesday.

A change in wind direction Saturday may have set off the latest fire, according to Honolulu Fire Department officials.

They said that HFD personnel will reassess the situation Tuesday morning to determine whether crews are needed.

The fire was in the area of 65-665 Kaukonahua Road. The location of the blaze made it difficult for firefighters to get to, so helicopters made water drops to contain it.