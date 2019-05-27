 Fewer homeless vets on the street
  • Monday, May 27, 2019
  • 77°
Editorial | Off the News

Fewer homeless vets on the street

  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

According to data released this month about the latest nationwide homeless census, or Point in Time Count, despite three consecutive years marking decreases, Hawaii still holds the highest per capita rate of homelessness in the country. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Remove abandoned vehicles at Honolulu airport

Scroll Up