 Pearl destroyer to be equipped with laser defense system
  Monday, May 27, 2019
Hawaii News

Pearl destroyer to be equipped with laser defense system

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 10:16 p.m.

The Pearl Harbor-based USS Preble will be the first destroyer to be equipped with a high-energy laser to counter surface craft and unmanned aerial systems, according to a published report, with the Navy planning to one day use the powerful light beams to defend against Chinese or Russian cruise missiles. Read more

