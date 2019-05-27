Today
No local sporting events scheduled.
TUESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
Maui Jim Molokai Challenge
Sunday
From Molokai to Oahu
Surfski
Men–1. Hank McGregor, 3:11:17; 2. Cory Hill, 3:11:51; 3. Patrick Dolan, 3:13:00.
Women–1. Jordan Mercer, 3:47:22; 2. Georgia Laird, 3:50:34; 3. Hayley Nixon, 3:54:57.
OC-1
Men–1. Triston Kahookele-Santos, 3:36:22; 2. Manutea Millon, 3:37:18; 3. Manny Kulukulualani, 3:37:23.
Women–1. Lauren Spalding, 4:10:42; 2. Andrea Moller, 4:19:22; 3. Emili Janchevis, 4:39:12.
Surfski-1 Relay–1. Shaw and Partners
(Peter Foster, Kendrick Louis), 3:34:56; 2. Maui Jim, 3:39:11; 3. Chappo’s, 3:46:10.
Surfski-2 Solo–1. Dean and Mitch (Dean Gardiner, Mitchell Trim), 3:13:24; 2. Oscar and Seth, 4:10:45.
OC-1 Relay 2–1. Ottomatic (Otto
Redongo, Matt Daniels), 4:12:25; 2.
CrazyPaddlers, 4:13:51.
OC-1 Relay 3–1. Maui (Kekoa Cramer,
Felipe Gomes, Kekupaa Naeole), 3:42:06; 2. Hui Nalu , 3:52:14; 3. Babooze Crew, 3:55:05.
OC-2 Relay 4–1. Wahine-198 Strong (Denise Darval-Chang, Paula Crabb, Aulani Hall, Kehau Lau), 4:27:36
OC-2 Relay 6–1. Lanikai boys (Jim Foti, Connor Foti, Castle Foti, Adam Zuckernick, Django Knafo-Tomlinson, Luke Kaminskas), 4:16:15; 2. Lanikai Collective, 4:48:32; 3. OKLK OC 2-White, 3:26:52.
OC-6 Relay 12–1. OKLK V6-White (Travis Grant, Hunter Pflueger, Sebastian Ako, Seth Allen, Tupuria King, Jack Maurer,
Nikolaus Steiner, Hobey Moss, Kekai
Delmendo, Heinere Itchner, Stryder
Garrett, Kai Binney), 3:47:17; 2. OKLK V6-Red, 3:54:58.
OC-1 Relay 2 Mixed–1. S.M.H. (Gavin Hanoa, Caroline Seto-Mook), 4:09:20; 2. Guns N’ Roses, 4:38:13.
Surfski-2 Solo Mixed–1. Team BCK (Danny Topfer, Tegan Fraser), 3:48:47.
OC-2 Relay 4 Mixed–1. WBBCC (Charles Meyer, Emma Rolland, Pete Mainz, Todd Finlayson), 3:48:45.
