Help wanted in finding missing Waianae man with Alzheimer’s

A missing 80-year-old Waianae man, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen this morning leaving his home at 10 a.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Anthony Rivera, who is described at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, a green baseball cap with the letter “H” on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.