Retired police officer said he lied repeatedly about his role in the Kealoha mailbox theft case

Retired police officer Niall Silva today told jurors in the conspiracy trial of retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha that he lied repeatedly about his role in the mailbox theft case and conspired with other officers to provide false information.

The Kealohas and three current and former Honolulu Police Department officers are on trial for allegedly trying to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for the 2013 theft of the Kealoha’s Kahala mailbox.

Silva’s dramatic testimony came on the fourth day of testimony in the case.

Silva told jurors he saw Puana for the first time on December 2014 in court and became upset.

“My heart sank,” Silva testified. “I perpetuated a lie, and it was against someone who wasn’t guilty.”

Silva pleaded guilty in December 2016 to conspiring with other officers and Katherine Kealoha to frame Puana for the mailbox theft. As part of the plea deal, he admitted to falsifying police reports and lying to federal investigators and in court previously about his involvement in the case.

“Why should this jury believe you today,” federal prosecutor Michael Wheat asked Silva, who is a government witness in the current trial.

“Because I took the oath today, and I would surely not put myself and my family in jeopardy again,” Silva replied.